Next Pats: Nick Caserio on Difficulties of Transitioning to Different Areas of Coaching Staff

Next Pats: Nick Caserio on difficulties of moving around coaching staff originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Before settling in to his role as director of player personnel for the New England Patriots, Nick Caserio worked in a variety of roles for the team.

He worked on the coaching staff, in the front office and as a scout for the team under Bill Belichick from 2001-07 before ascending to his final role with the team from 2008-20 and departing for the Houston Texans.

On the latest episode of the Next Pats Podcast, Phil Perry caught up with Caserio at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis to get his perspective on the latest comings and goings with the current New England coaching staff, which has left some across the NFL "flabbergasted." With free agency looming in just over two weeks, the Patriots still don't have an official offensive or defensive coordinator, nor a designated play caller on offense.

Next Pats Podcast: Nick Caserio on difficulties of moving around coaching staff | Listen & Subscribe | Watch on YouTube

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and the choose the alerts you want.

"I don't want to speak for Bill, obviously, he has a plan and a vision for what he wants to do," Caserio said. "If he feels like whoever is in a position has enough capacity to handle the responsibility, then he's not going to be opposed to doing that."

Caserio was a first-time wide receivers coach for the Patriots in 2007, the same year the team acquired Randy Moss, Wes Welker and Donte Stallworth and would win their first 18 games and set a then-league record of 589 points scored. In the three years prior, Caserio had served as the team's director of pro personnel. He spent single seasons as a personnel assistant, offensive coaching assistant and area scout from 2001-03 with the team.

Matt Patricia, best known for his stint as New England's defensive coordinator from 2012-17 and subsequent disastrous tenure as Detroit Lions head coach, is expected to coach the offensive line for the Patriots. He spent the 2005 season as an assistant to the legendary Dante Scarnecchia along the offensive line, his only prior experience.

Joe Judge, coming off of two uninspiring seasons as head coach of the New York Giants, is back in Foxboro as an offensive assistant and is expected to work with quarterbacks; in his last stint with the Patriots he coached almost exclusively special teams but did help out with receivers in 2019.

Speaking from his own experience, Caserio said that having been in the system already helped him adapt to his new roles.

"I think ultimately, [Belichick] is going to do what he feels makes the most sense and he's not going to put someone in a position that he doesn't feel can handle the job," Caserio said.

Also discussed in the episode: Phil catches up with former Patriots offensive coordinator Charlie Weis to get his thoughts on the state of New England's coaching staff and how it relates to the development of Mac Jones.

Be sure to subscribe to the Next Pats Podcast or watch the latest episode on YouTube below.