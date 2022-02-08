Next Pats: Shane Vereen Remembers Epic Patriots-Seahawks Super Bowl

Next Pats: Shane Vereen reflects on epic Pats-Seahawks Super Bowl originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Cincnnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams are set to face off Sunday in what has the potential to be a memorable Super Bowl showdown.

The New England Patriots have played in their fair share of historic Super Bowls over the last 20 years. Arguably the best game of them all came seven years ago against the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX. With a remarkable fourth-quarter comeback followed by Malcolm Butler's game-saving interception, it may go down as the greatest game ever played.

Former Patriots running back Shane Vereen was at the center of it all with a game-high 11 catches for 64 yards. He reflected on the instant classic with our Phil Perry on a new episode of the Next Pats Podcast and shared whether he believes it was the greatest game in NFL history.

"It was the greatest game I've ever played. I know that much," Vereen said. "It's so subjective to your loyalties, to your fanbase. It's so subjective to the odds going into a game. A couple years after the Seahawks game, you could make a point that the Falcons-Patriots game was the greatest game. That would be a tough one for me to argue.

"I think what made it the greatest game was that we had the No. 1 offense going against the No. 1 defense, and we scored 14 points in the fourth quarter against a defense that hadn't given up more than 10 late in their season. So we had to come back, and what it took for that team to get that W, it was a lot. It was a lot of teamwork, it was a lot of digging down deep.

"I remember after the game I was exhausted. My whole body was cramping up. Literally, we left it all out there, so it'll always be a special game."

Also discussed in this episode: What offensive weapon should the Patriots prioritize adding to help Mac Jones next season? Can a run-heavy offense still win in the NFL? Vereen shares his experience playing for Bill O’Brien. And Darren Sproles joins to break down why Patriots fans should keep an eye on J.J. Taylor.

