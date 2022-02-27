Next Pats: These WRs Could Fill Patriots' ‘Deep Threat' Need in NFL Draft

These first-round WR prospects could fill Pats' 'deep threat' need originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Expect the New England Patriots' representatives at this week's NFL Scouting Combine to take a keen interest in the 40-yard dash.

One of the Patriots' top offseason needs is an explosive pass-catcher who can stretch opposing defenses and give quarterback Mac Jones a legitimate deep threat. Jones attempted just 13 passes of 30 yards or more in his rookie season (22nd in the NFL), in part because free-agent acquisition Nelson Agholor didn't really pan out as a field-stretcher.

Given New England's salary cap constraints, the 2022 NFL Draft may be the best place for the team to find a deep threat -- and there are some intriguing options available. Former NFL scout and NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah joined Phil Perry on a new Next Pats podcast to identify a pair of wide receivers who could fit what the Patriots are looking for with the No. 21 pick in the first round.

"The two guys I would keep an eye on with that first-round pick who are probably going to come off the board right around there are Chris Olave from Ohio State and Jahan Dotson from Penn State," Jeremiah said. "Both of these guys are going to run in the 4.3-(second range). So, they're going to fly. And maybe that helps elevate them up the board a little bit.

"But both of those guys are pristine route-runners with big-time speed, and I think that would give them some playmaking ability. Think about Mac and the deep ball that he was able to throw in college: He throws a beautiful touch deep ball when you've got guys who can get over the top on takeoffs, posts, double moves, things like that. That's what Olave and Dotson can do."

Perry mentioned Olave as a potential Patriots fit in a recent Patriots Mailbag. But Jeremiah is especially impressed with Dotson, who combines blazing speed with excellent hands.

"I think he has the best hands in the draft," Jeremiah said of Dotson. "He really attacks the football. He's got outstanding ability to adjust. He can catch it back hip, above the rim, you name it, he can do it. So, he's a really intriguing player to me."

While Olave and Dotson both are on the lighter side at under 190 pounds, they put up monster numbers in 2021 -- 65 catches for 936 yards and 13 touchdowns for Olave and 91 catches for 1,182 yards and 12 TDs for Dotson -- and at least should be on New England fans' radar of at the combine this week.

Jeremiah also tabbed a pair of potential Day 2 picks as "Patriot-type" players in Western Michigan's Skyy Moore and North Dakota State's Christian Watson -- both whom fit the mold of a Cooper Kupp-type slot receiver with big upside.

Perry also spoke to NFL Network's Rhett Lewis about potential Patriots fits at wide receiver. To hear more from Perry, Jeremiah and Lewis, subscribe to the Next Pats podcast or watch on YouTube below.