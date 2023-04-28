NFL Experts Weigh in on Patriots Drafting Marte Mapu in Third Round

NFL experts weigh in on Pats drafting Marte Mapu in third round originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
The Patriots went with defense yet again in the third round.
But this time they plucked from the FCS.
New England selected Sacramento State linebacker Marte Mapu 76th overall in the 2023 NFL Draft on Friday night. Mapu became the third defensive player in three picks for the Pats, joining cornerback Christian Gonzalez and edge rusher Keion White.
Over two seasons as a starter for the Hornets, Mapu racked up 141 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, six interceptions and 20 passes defended. He was awarded Big Sky Defensive Player and named to First-Team All-America in his 2022 redshirt senior campaign.
The Patriots' selection of Mapu, who boasts some potential as a safety as well, has drawn rave reviews.
Here's a roundup of expert analysis and reactions to the pick: