NFL Experts Weigh in on Patriots Drafting Marte Mapu in Third Round

NFL experts weigh in on Pats drafting Marte Mapu in third round

The Patriots went with defense yet again in the third round.

But this time they plucked from the FCS.

New England selected Sacramento State linebacker Marte Mapu 76th overall in the 2023 NFL Draft on Friday night. Mapu became the third defensive player in three picks for the Pats, joining cornerback Christian Gonzalez and edge rusher Keion White.

Over two seasons as a starter for the Hornets, Mapu racked up 141 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, six interceptions and 20 passes defended. He was awarded Big Sky Defensive Player and named to First-Team All-America in his 2022 redshirt senior campaign.

The Patriots' selection of Mapu, who boasts some potential as a safety as well, has drawn rave reviews.

Here's a roundup of expert analysis and reactions to the pick:

Patriots select 6-3, 217 pound Marte Mapu from Sacramento State. Kind of a hybrid LB/S with looong arms. Feels like possible Dugger insurance as the Patriots safety enters the final year of his rookie deal. Will likely be blocked out this year because of safety depth. — Tom E. Curran (@tomecurran) April 29, 2023

One NFC linebackers coach on Marte Mapu from Sacramento State (!): "Big upside. 'WILL' 'backer. Under-the-radar with huge potential." — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) April 29, 2023

Marte Mapu is my favorite player in this entire draft. The Patriots are getting an absolute playmaker. — Daniel Jeremiah (@MoveTheSticks) April 29, 2023

No. 76: New England selects Sacramento State LB Marte Mapu



Grade: A+



"God, yes ... An experienced player in the middle of the field, and has instincts in coverage. Homerun pick for the Pats." https://t.co/gR72e7e4cy pic.twitter.com/GG0J6tPlcn — SB Nation (@SBNation) April 29, 2023

https://twitter.com/LRiddickESPN?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@LRiddickESPN) is a fan of the Patriots draft so far. He mentioned Christian Gonzalez & Marte Mapu and said "those are the kind of guys Bill used to have back in Cleveland. Big, long, scheme versatile players that can play down in the run front or play safety." pic.twitter.com/7vnGdOO2zG — FTB VIDS (@anotherFTBacct)

Had Marte Mapu as one of my day 3 favorites, but he's a freak athlete who I thought might sneak up in the draft



This gives you a guy who can replace Dugger's athleticism in the box while also bumping into the slot as a bigger presence pic.twitter.com/HHBe9GRrL7 — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) April 29, 2023

It's easy to imagine Bill Belichick and the Patriots coaching staff fell in love with Marte Mapu at the Senior Bowl.



He's their classic do-everything college prospect that they're going to put into their system to figure out where he excels. — Henry McKenna (@McKennAnalysis) April 29, 2023



- 6-3, 221

- Ferocious hitter with versatility

- Played hybrid nickel/linebacker position in college

- Good instincts in space, can run with TEs/RBs

- Projects as box safety in NE— Andrew Callahan (@_AndrewCallahan)





219-pound men arenât supposed to play that violent. https://twitter.com/seniorbowl?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@seniorbowl. ð219-pound men arenât supposed to play that violent. https://t.co/h3sybovU5Z pic.twitter.com/mYKv0E8XSx — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB)

Excited to see the Patriots take Marte Mapu, S, Sacramento State!



I had the pleasure of scouting Mapu at the NFLPA Bowl, where he made my All-NFLPA Noel Team for his coverage instincts and perfect gap fits.



Here is the player profile I wrote up for Mapu, along with one of his… https://t.co/WZMIiByMFa — Eric Froton (@CFFroton) April 29, 2023