NFL Experts Weigh in on Patriots Drafting Marte Mapu in Third Round

The Patriots' selection of Marte Mapu, who boasts some potential as a safety as well, has drawn rave reviews.

By Eric Mullin

NFL experts weigh in on Pats drafting Marte Mapu in third round originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Patriots went with defense yet again in the third round.

But this time they plucked from the FCS.

New England selected Sacramento State linebacker Marte Mapu 76th overall in the 2023 NFL Draft on Friday night. Mapu became the third defensive player in three picks for the Pats, joining cornerback Christian Gonzalez and edge rusher Keion White.

Next Pats: Patriots NFL Draft Day 2: Loving the picks but hating the strategy | Listen & Subscribe | Watch on YouTube

Over two seasons as a starter for the Hornets, Mapu racked up 141 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, six interceptions and 20 passes defended. He was awarded Big Sky Defensive Player and named to First-Team All-America in his 2022 redshirt senior campaign.

The Patriots' selection of Mapu, who boasts some potential as a safety as well, has drawn rave reviews.

Here's a roundup of expert analysis and reactions to the pick:

https://twitter.com/LRiddickESPN?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@LRiddickESPN) is a fan of the Patriots draft so far. He mentioned Christian Gonzalez & Marte Mapu and said "those are the kind of guys Bill used to have back in Cleveland. Big, long, scheme versatile players that can play down in the run front or play safety." pic.twitter.com/7vnGdOO2zG

— FTB VIDS (@anotherFTBacct) <a href="https://twitter.com/anotherFTBacct/status/1652135324049625089
https://twitter.com/hashtag/Patriots?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Patriots third-round S/LB Marte Mapu
- 6-3, 221
- Ferocious hitter with versatility
- Played hybrid nickel/linebacker position in college
- Good instincts in space, can run with TEs/RBs
- #Patriots DL coach DeMarcus Covington had him at Senior Bowl
- Projects as box safety in NE

— Andrew Callahan (@_AndrewCallahan) <a href="https://twitter.com/_AndrewCallahan/status/1652130504261369858
https://twitter.com/seniorbowl?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@seniorbowl. ð

219-pound men arenât supposed to play that violent. https://t.co/h3sybovU5Z pic.twitter.com/mYKv0E8XSx

— Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) <a href="https://twitter.com/JimNagy_SB/status/1650593386150109196
https://twitter.com/hashtag/Patriots?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Patriots get a true gem in Marte Mapu ðð¾ pic.twitter.com/XPbnnLiGAq

— Emory Hunt (@FBallGameplan) <a href="https://twitter.com/FBallGameplan/status/1652131255993999361
