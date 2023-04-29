NFL Experts Weigh in on Patriots Drafting WR Kayshon Boutte in Sixth Round

NFL experts weigh in on Patriots drafting WR Kayshon Boutte in Round 6 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots were expected to take a wide receiver early in the 2023 NFL Draft, maybe even in the first round.

Wide receiver is a huge need for this roster. Sure, the Patriots have good depth at the position, but the lack of a true No. 1 star with game-breaking talent is a weakness for this offense.

The Patriots opted to bolster their defense in the first, second and third rounds of the draft this week. They finally started to add depth on offense Saturday, and that included the selection of LSU wideout Kayshon Boutte in the sixth round.

New England took Boutte with the No. 187 overall pick. He was once considered a first-round caliber talent, but a disappointing 2022 season (48 receptions for 538 yards and two touchdowns) for LSU, as well as some injuries and effort concerns, caused his stock to drop pretty hard. But he's absolutely an exciting talent and worth the risk of a sixth-round pick.

What are draft experts saying about Boutte's potential in Foxboro?

Here's a roundup of notable reaction to the Patriots taking Boutte on Day 3.

Patriots fans will feel pretty good about the Boutte pick after reading this scouting report from the great @gregcosell.



— Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) April 29, 2023

Not a great athlete. But it wasn't all that long ago that Kayshon Boutte was considered an elite talent at receiver. Reclamation project for Bill O'Brien, Troy Brown and Ross Douglas.

Bill Belichick was at LSU's pro day.



— Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) April 29, 2023

WR Kayshon Boutte was off some teams' draft boards due to coachability concerns, per sources, but he's a major talent if the Patriots can get him to reach his potential. With lots of picks today, they felt he was worth a chance in the sixth round. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) April 29, 2023

The Patriots have selected LSU receiver Kayshon Boutte with their initial sixth-round pick (No. 187).



— Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) April 29, 2023





#Patriots have selected WR Kayshon Boutte with the 187th overall pick. Boutte's draft stock plummeted due to his 2022 season and a below-average combine. However, Boutte has legit NFL talent if the effort is there. Real upside here. — Evan Lazar (@ezlazar)

https://twitter.com/hashtag/Patriots?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Patriots selected LSU WR Kayshon Boutte at 187th overall in the 6th round.



Boom-or-bust pick well worth a late-round flier.



— Andrew Callahan (@_AndrewCallahan)

Todd McShay on Kayshon Boutte: "One of the hardest evaluations. There was a lot of film where he was not in lockstep with the coaching staff."



Adds Brian Kelly told him Boutte came around late in the year. — Andrew Callahan (@_AndrewCallahan) April 29, 2023

Boutte was the top-ranked receiver in this draft class at one point, but struggled to produce at LSU. Had a run of injuries as well. Also tested poorly at the Combine. When healthy, has a chance to be a very dynamic receiver but certainly comes with questions. — Alex Barth (@RealAlexBarth) April 29, 2023