New England Patriots

NFL Experts Weigh in on Patriots Drafting WR Kayshon Boutte in Sixth Round

By Nick Goss

NFL experts weigh in on Patriots drafting WR Kayshon Boutte in Round 6 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots were expected to take a wide receiver early in the 2023 NFL Draft, maybe even in the first round.

Wide receiver is a huge need for this roster. Sure, the Patriots have good depth at the position, but the lack of a true No. 1 star with game-breaking talent is a weakness for this offense.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The Patriots opted to bolster their defense in the first, second and third rounds of the draft this week. They finally started to add depth on offense Saturday, and that included the selection of LSU wideout Kayshon Boutte in the sixth round.

Next Pats: Patriots NFL Draft Day 2: Loving the picks but hating the strategy | Listen & Subscribe | Watch on YouTube

U.S. & World

New Mexico 6 hours ago

Multiple People Dead After Crash in New Mexico, State Police Say

Ohio 7 hours ago

14 People Hospitalized After Roof Collapse Near Ohio State University

New England took Boutte with the No. 187 overall pick. He was once considered a first-round caliber talent, but a disappointing 2022 season (48 receptions for 538 yards and two touchdowns) for LSU, as well as some injuries and effort concerns, caused his stock to drop pretty hard. But he's absolutely an exciting talent and worth the risk of a sixth-round pick.

What are draft experts saying about Boutte's potential in Foxboro?

Here's a roundup of notable reaction to the Patriots taking Boutte on Day 3.

https://twitter.com/hashtag/Patriots?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Patriots have selected WR Kayshon Boutte with the 187th overall pick. Boutte's draft stock plummeted due to his 2022 season and a below-average combine.

However, Boutte has legit NFL talent if the effort is there. Real upside here. pic.twitter.com/ESvtPHnU6Q

— Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) <a href="https://twitter.com/ezlazar/status/1652403530177626114
https://twitter.com/hashtag/Patriots?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Patriots selected LSU WR Kayshon Boutte at 187th overall in the 6th round.

Boom-or-bust pick well worth a late-round flier.

Off-field issues and so-so effort caused him to fall. Had 735 yards as a freshmen, 509 yards and 9 TDs in 6 games in 2021, then a down year in 2022.

— Andrew Callahan (@_AndrewCallahan) <a href="https://twitter.com/_AndrewCallahan/status/1652404036644028418
https://twitter.com/hashtag/Patriots?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Patriots

A Robert Woods-Jarvis Landry type with a little more explosion.

— Matt Waldman (@MattWaldman) <a href="https://twitter.com/MattWaldman/status/1652404210216861704
Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

New England Patriots
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us