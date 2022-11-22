NFL Films Unveils Trailer for Julian Edelman's ‘A Football Life' Documentary

NFL Films unveils awesome trailer for Julian Edelman's 'A Football Life' doc originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

NFL Films does a tremendous job producing "A Football Life" documentaries, and their next subject is a New England Patriots legend.

Recently retired wide receiver Julian Edelman is the next star to be featured in the documentary series. It will premiere Friday, Nov. 25 at 9 p.m. ET on NFL Network.

Check out the film's trailer in the video below:

Heart over height. 💪



A Football Life: Julian @Edelman11 - Friday 9pm ET on @NFLNetwork pic.twitter.com/GMS2teFvOu — NFL Films (@NFLFilms) November 22, 2022

Edelman's "A Football Life" features a star-studded list of guests and interviews, including former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, former Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski, Patriots owner Robert Kraft, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, Patriots special teams ace Matthew Slater and many more.

Edelman was a seventh-round draft pick of the Patriots in 2009 and became one of the best and most dependable playoff performers in NFL history. He played a key role in the Patriots winning three Super Bowl titles in 2014, 2016 and 2018, including a Super Bowl LIII MVP award. Jerry Rice is the only wideout with more receptions and receiving yards than Edelman in postseason history.

Belichick was featured in "A Football Life" in 2009 and it produced several memorable scenes. Edelman's episode likely will do the same.