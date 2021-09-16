In-Season Debut of ‘Hard Knocks' to Feature Indianapolis Colts originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The series "Hard Knocks" soon will make its regular season debut.

It was announced during halftime of Thursday Night Football that the NFL Films and HBO series, which for the last 20 years has offered a behind-the-scenes look at a team during preseason, will have an in-season edition covering the Indianapolis Colts beginning on Nov. 17.

After 20 years, a new era of #HardKnocks begins. pic.twitter.com/OvBX6DZutx — NFL Films (@NFLFilms) September 17, 2021

There is added intrigue surrounding the Colts as quarterback Carson Wentz looks to revive his career after being acquired from the Philadelphia Eagles in the offseason.

The Colts announced Thursday's news with a tweet saying "The Horseshoe is coming to #HardKnocks."

NFL Films' official Twitter account tweeted a hype video for the planned "Hard Knocks" announcement earlier in the day, ending with the message "Find out where it’s headed next, and when."

"Hard Knocks" first aired in 2001 with the Baltimore Ravens, then followed the Dallas Cowboys in 2002 before a five-year hiatus. The series returned in 2007 with the Kansas City Chiefs and has run annually ever since. The Cowboys were again featured on the show in 2021, their record third appearance.