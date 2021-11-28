NFL Playoff Picture: Patriots' Position Improves Greatly With Win Over Titans

NFL Playoff Picture: Patriots' position greatly improves with win over Titans originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots extended their win streak to six games Sunday with a 36-13 triumph over the Tennessee Titans in Sunday's Week 12 matchup at Gillette Stadium.

It was an important victory for the Patriots on several fronts.

For starters, they have reclaimed first place in the AFC East over the Buffalo Bills. The Patriots have a 8-4 record, putting them a half-game ahead of the 7-4 Bills. These teams will play for the first time this season in Week 13 when the Bills host the Patriots in Buffalo on "Monday Night Football". They will play again in New England in Week 16.

Sunday's win also moved the Patriots ahead of the Titans in the AFC standings. Both teams are 8-4 but the Patriots now own the head-to-head tiebreaker as a result of Sunday's victory.

The Patriots currently are the No. 2 seed in the AFC, and they will jump up to the No. 1 spot if the Baltimore Ravens lose to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday night. In that scenario, the Patriots and Ravens would have identical 8-4 records, but New England owns the tiebreaker for better conference record.

Here's an updated look at the AFC playoff picture after the Week 12 games. This article will be updated through Monday night.

In a Playoff Spot

1. Baltimore Ravens, 7-3 (AFC North leader)

2. New England Patriots, 8-4 (AFC East leader)

3. Tennessee Titans, 8-4 (AFC South leader)

4. Kansas City Chiefs, 7-4 (AFC West leader)

5. Cincinnati Bengals, 7-4 (First wild card)

6. Buffalo Bills, 7-4 (Second wild card)

7. Los Angeles Chargers, 6-4 (Third wild card)

On the Bubble

8. Las Vegas Raiders, 6-5

9. Cleveland Browns, 6-5

10. Indianapolis Colts, 6-6

11. Pittsburgh Steelers, 5-5-1

12. Denver Broncos, 5-5