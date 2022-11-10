NFL playoff picture Week 10: Patriots fans should keep eye on these games originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

New England Patriots fans won't be able to watch Mac Jones and Co. in Week 10, but there are still plenty of games on the schedule that will impact the playoff race in the AFC.

The Patriots enter their bye week in eighth place in the AFC standings at 5-4. They are a half-game out of a wild card playoff spot.

New England isn't the only team in the AFC playoff picture on a bye in Week 10. The Baltimore Ravens (AFC North leader), New York Jets (First wild card) and Cincinnati Bengals (9th place) also won't be in action.

That said, a couple of games Sunday will impact the Patriots' playoff chances, and they are worthy of New England sports fans' attention.

Minnesota Vikings at Buffalo Bills

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

How it impacts the Pats: The Bills lead the AFC East at 6-2, but they are ahead of the Patriots by just one in the win column.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen's elbow injury also is a huge storyline worth watching. He did not practice Wednesday or Thursday. If this injury is an issue the rest of the season, it will make the race for the division title and the No. 1 seed in the AFC a lot more competitive.

You can also bet Bill Belichick and his coaching staff will keep a close eye on this game with the Patriots playing these two teams a combined three times over their final eight matchups. New England visits the Vikings on Thanksgiving in Week 12, hosts the Bills at Gillette Stadium in Week 13 and travels to Buffalo in the Week 18 finale.

Cleveland Browns at Miami Dolphins

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

How it impacts the Pats: The Dolphins are just one game ahead of the Patriots in the AFC East and the race for a wild card playoff berth.

The Dolphins and Patriots have the same conference record at 4-2. Conference record is one of the tiebreakers used at the end of the season to determine playoff seeding. A loss to the Browns would obviously hurt Miami in that regard.

The Dolphins are 3.5-point favorites to beat the Browns, but Cleveland did beat the Bengals 32-13 last week. This game likely won't be a walk in the park for Miami.

L.A. Chargers at San Francisco 49ers

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV channel: NBC

How it impacts the Pats: The Chargers are just a half-game above the Patriots for the third and final wild card playoff spot in the AFC.

L.A. has a tough schedule coming up, with matchups against the 49ers in Week 10, the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 11, the Miami Dolphins in Week 14 and Tennessee Titans in Week 15. That's four playoff-caliber opponents in the next six games for the Chargers.

Fans throughout New England will be hoping former Patriots quarterback and current 49ers starter Jimmy Garoppolo can help out his old team by beating the Chargers.