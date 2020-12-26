NFL Rumors: Cam Newton Expected to Start for Patriots Vs. Bills Monday

Report: Cam Newton to start for Pats vs. Bills originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

It appears despite being eliminated from playoff contention, the New England Patriots are sticking with Cam Newton at quarterback.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reports Newton is expected to start in Monday night's game vs. the Buffalo Bills, barring a late change. There had been speculation about a possible switch to backup QB Jarrett Stidham for the Week 16 matchup.

Newton has totaled 328 passing yards, zero touchdowns and an interception (returned for a touchdown) in his last two games, both of which resulted in Patriots losses. Stidham has appeared in four games this season but has yet to make his first NFL start.

Asked earlier this week who will get the start vs. Buffalo, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick made it clear he's tired of the question.

"We’re not answering the question every day," Belichick said. "We’ve been going over this every day for a month."

If Newton does indeed get the start under center on Monday night, there's still a solid chance of a Stidham sighting if the game gets out of hand. The 24-year-old replaced Newton late in the Patriots' Week 14 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Monday's Patriots-Bills matchup is set to kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET.