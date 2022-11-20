NFL Rumors: David Andrews Injury Vs. Jets Could Be Season-Ending

Report: Andrews could be out for season after injury vs. Jets originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots might be without their starting center for the remainder of the 2022 NFL season.

David Andrews exited Sunday's win over the New York Jets with a thigh injury during the first quarter and did not return. After the game, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported Andrews is "feared to have suffered a serious thigh injury that could end his season."

Andrews will undergo tests in the coming days to determine the extent of the injury.

#Patriots center David Andrews is feared to have suffered a serious thigh injury that could end his season, source said. He’ll have more testing done to determine the extent, but good news is not expected. Would be a significant loss. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 20, 2022

Losing Andrews for any amount of time would be a major blow to a Patriots offensive line that has struggled this season. The unit has allowed 28 sacks through 10 games, including six in the 10-3 victory over New York.

James Ferentz presumably would replace Andrews at center. He filled in for Andrews when the Patriots co-captain missed the previous two games with a head injury. Kody Russey was signed to the 53-man roster from the practice squad on Friday and likely will back up Ferentz.

The Patriots, now 6-4 on the season, will look to extend their win streak to four games when they visit the Minnesota Vikings for a Thanksgiving Night showdown.