New England Patriots

NFL Rumors: Ex-Patriots OL Isaiah Wynn Signs With Dolphins

By Justin Leger

Report: Ex-Pats OL Isaiah Wynn joins AFC East foe originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Former New England Patriots offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn is staying in the AFC East.

According to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport, Wynn is joining the Miami Dolphins on a one-year contract.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Perry's game-by-game predictions for Patriots' 2023 schedule

A first-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, Wynn started at left tackle in New England for four seasons before switching to right tackle in 2022. Injuries limited him to only 43 of a possible 82 regular-season games played for the Patriots. He played in only nine games last year due to a foot injury.

U.S. & World

Race and ethnicity 32 mins ago

Stained Glass Window Shows Jesus Christ With Dark Skin, Stirring Questions About Race in New England

gun laws 1 hour ago

What to Know About Judge's Ruling on Age Limit for Young Gun Buyers

If healthy, Wynn brings much-needed depth and versatility to the Dolphins offensive line. The 27-year-old is expected to compete with Austin Jackson for the starting right tackle job, though he could also back up left tackle Terron Armstead.

The Patriots and Dolphins will face off in Weeks 2 and 8 in 2023.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

New England Patriots
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us