NFL Rumors: Matt Patricia ‘Has a Shot' to Land Coaching Job With Eagles

The Patriots hired Bill O’Brien as offensive coordinator ahead of the 2023 campaign.

By Justin Leger

Report: Matt Patricia 'has a shot' to land job with NFC team originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

After a tumultuous season as the New England Patriots' offensive play-caller, Matt Patricia could take on a more suitable role in 2023.

Patricia "has a shot" to land a defensive coaching job with the Philadelphia Eagles, according to the Boston Herald's Karen Guregian. If he ends up on the staff, it would be "presumably as a linebackers coach."

Curran: Revisiting Patriots' 2022 offseason as 2023 free agency looms

While there remains a chance Patricia returns to Foxboro with a new title, our Tom E. Curran reported Bill Belichick's longtime assistant is "untethered" from the team.

Patricia recently interviewed to join Sean Payton's coaching staff as defensive coordinator, but the Denver Broncos hired Vance Joseph for the job. Payton said he still "wouldn't rule out" Patricia joining his staff in a different role.

If Patricia ends up in Philadelphia, he'll join a staff that recently hired Sean Desai as defensive coordinator. Former Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon left to become the next head coach of the Arizona Cardinals.

