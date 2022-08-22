NFL Rumors: Patriots Have Talked to Teams About an Isaiah Wynn Trade

Report: Patriots have talked to teams about an Isaiah Wynn trade originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Isaiah Wynn's tenure with the New England Patriots has not been a smooth ride.

Injuries have prevented the offensive lineman from being on the field consistently. He has missed 34 of the Patriots' 65 regular season games since being drafted in the first round (21st overall) in 2018.

Wynn did not perform at a super high level at left tackle last season, and the team appeared to switch him to right tackle at mandatory minicamp earlier this offseason. Trent Brown has been the starting left tackle throughout training camp and the first two preseason games.

Could we soon see the end of Wynn's time in Foxboro?

Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer reported Monday that the Patriots have talked with teams about a potential trade involving Wynn.

"New England’s really tight to the cap, and my sense is they’d like to use a surplus they might have at one position or another to alleviate that and maybe pick up a draft pick or two," Breer wrote.

"The one guy I know definitively that they’ve talked with other teams on is Isaiah Wynn, their first-round pick from 2018. Wynn, though, is on a $10.4 million fifth-year option, which has made it tough to move a guy who, four years after he was drafted, is still seen as a tackle/guard tweener."

Wynn is in the final year of his rookie contract. If the Patriots don't view the 26-year-old offensive tackle in their long-term plans, then it would make sense to trade him and shore up a weaker part of the roster or acquire a draft pick.

Meanwhile, Wynn was in attendance at Patriots practice in Las Vegas on Monday. He didn't play in either of the first two preseason games and didn't practice last week.