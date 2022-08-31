NFL Rumors: Patriots' Kendrick Bourne Drew Trade Interest From ‘Several Teams' Recently

Report: Kendrick Bourne drew trade interest from 'several teams' recently originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots have pretty good depth at wide receiver, even with rookie Tyquan Thornton reportedly expected to be out around six to eight weeks with a collarbone injury.

Therefore, it's not too surprising that multiple teams showed interest in trading for veteran wideout Kendrick Bourne over the last two weeks, according to Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald.

Several teams expressed interest in trading for #Patriots WR Kendrick Bourne over the last week-plus, according to sources. My understanding is none of those conversations gained much traction. — Andrew Callahan (@_AndrewCallahan) August 31, 2022

Our own Patriots insider Phil Perry reported a few weeks ago that New England had fielded calls about Bourne, but that the team values his contract.

"I have spoken to enough people in and around the team to be able to feel confidently that the team likes his contract quite a bit," Perry said on NBC Sports Boston's "Early Edition" on Aug. 19. "Because if you look at it for a starting-caliber receiver, it is very cost-effective."

Bourne had an up-and-down training camp and preseason. He was ejected from the first joint practice against the Carolina Panthers two weeks ago for his role in a fight between the teams. He didn't factor much in the second joint practice the next day or the preseason game versus the Panthers later that week.

Bourne did have a solid first season with the Patriots in 2021. He tallied 55 receptions for 800 yards and five touchdowns in 17 games. He also caught seven passes for 77 yards and two touchdowns in the Patriots' AFC Wild Card loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Depending on how the depth chart shakes out, Bourne likely will be the No. 2 or No. 3 wide receiver to begin the 2022 regular season. Jakobi Meyers appears to be starting quarterback Mac Jones' favorite target, with Bourne, newly acquired DeVante Parker and Nelson Agholor next up.

The Patriots play the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Week 1 on Sept. 11.