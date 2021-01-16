NFL Rumors: Patriots OC Josh McDaniels to Interview for Eagles Head Coach Job

Report: Patriots OC Josh McDaniels to interview for Eagles head coach job originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Josh McDaniels will reportedly be the next member of the New England Patriots coaching staff to interview for the Philadelphia Eagles' head coach job.

Patriots inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo reportedly has already interviewed for the position, which became vacant earlier this month when the Eagles fired Doug Pederson after four seasons in the role.

Bo Wulf and Zac Jackson of The Athletic reported Saturday that McDaniels is going to interview with Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie this weekend.

"Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels is scheduled to fly to Florida for a Sunday meeting with Jeffrey Lurie as the Eagles continue their coaching search, The Athletic has learned," Wulf wrote.

McDaniels has less than two years of head coaching experience. He became the Denver Broncos head coach in 2009 but was fired a little more than a year into the job after the team struggled to a 3-9 start in the 2010 campaign.

McDaniels came back to the Patriots in 2012 as offensive coordinator -- the role he has filled to this day. He nearly became the head coach of the Indianapolis Colts in 2018 but decided to return to the Patriots instead.

It's hardly a surprise that McDaniels is interviewing for another job. He's been a popular head coach candidate throughout his second stint in New England.

The Eagles struggled in 2020 with a 4-11-1 record at the bottom of the NFC East division. The team's offense is led by quarterbacks Carson Wentz and 2020 draft pick Jalen Hurts.

The Patriots have lost several coaches to rival teams in recent seasons. The last coach to leave New England for an NFL head coaching gig was Joe Judge, who joined the New York Giants in 2020.