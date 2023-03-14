NFL Rumors: Patriots, OT Calvin Anderson Agree to Two-Year Contract

Report: Patriots to sign Broncos OT Calvin Anderson to two-year contract originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots have bolstered the depth on their offensive line by agreeing to sign Denver Broncos offensive tackle Calvin Anderson to a two-year contract.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo was the first to report the deal.

Anderson reacted to the news on Twitter:

Anderson is the first external free agent the Patriots have agreed to sign this offseason. He was originally signed by the Patriots as an undrafted free agent in 2019, but he never played in a game for New England. He appeared in 41 games for the Broncos over the last three seasons and started 12 of them. Anderson played both left and right tackle for the Broncos.

The Rice University product joins Trent Brown, Andrew Stueber and Conor McDermott as the offensive tackles under contract for the Patriots.

Anderson earned a 65/100 grade from Pro Football Focus for 2022. He was penalized only once in 41 career games for the Broncos.

Offensive tackle is one of the Patriots' most glaring roster weaknesses, and despite Anderson coming aboard, plenty of work remains before this position has adequate talent and depth.