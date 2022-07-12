New England Patriots

NFL Rumors: Patriots Trade N'Keal Harry to Bears for 2024 Seventh-Round Pick

By Nick Goss

Here's what Patriots are getting from Bears in N'Keal Harry trade, per report originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The N'Keal Harry era in New England is over.

The Patriots have traded the 24-year-old wide receiver to the Chicago Bears for a seventh-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport.

This trade opens up about $1 million in salary cap space for the Patriots.

Harry was selected by the Patriots in the first round (32nd overall) of the 2019 draft. He was the first wide receiver ever selected in Round 1 by Bill Belichick during his two-decade tenure as Patriots head coach.

The Arizona State product was a massive bust. He ends his Patriots career with just 57 receptions for 598 yards and four touchdowns. Injuries plagued him during his three seasons with the Patriots, but even when Harry was healthy, he was too often unproductive. Harry even requested a trade before last season, but the Patriots opted to keep him.

Harry now gets a fresh start with the Bears and the Patriots move on with an improved wide receiver group that included the addition of DeVante Parker via trade in April.

