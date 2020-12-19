New England Patriots

NFL Rumors: Patriots Won't Activate Julian Edelman for Week 15 Vs. Dolphins

Julian Edelman's return to the field will reportedly have to wait at least another week.

By Justin Leger

Report: Edelman won't be activated for Dolphins game originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Julian Edelman's return to the field will have to wait at least another week.

The New England Patriots will not activate the veteran wide receiver off injured reserve for Sunday's game vs. the Miami Dolphins, Jim McBride of The Boston Globe reports. Edelman has been on IR since Oct. 31 after undergoing a procedure on his injured knee.

Edelman had returned to practice this week and head coach Bill Belichick declared the 34-year-old "day-to-day."

Shilique Calhoun on the other hand will be activated, according to McBride. Calhoun was placed on IR last month with a knee injury.

With Edelman still sidelined, the Patriots' wide receiver group is expected to consist of Jakobi Meyers, N'Keal Harry, Damiere Byrd, Gunner Olszewski, and Donte Moncrief.

Kickoff for Sunday's Patriots-Dolphins matchup is set for 1 p.m. ET at Hard Rock Stadium. New England must win to keep its playoff hopes alive.

