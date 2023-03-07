New England Patriots

NFL Rumors: Patriots Won't Franchise Tag CB Jonathan Jones Before Free Agency

By Nick Goss

Report: Patriots won't franchise tag CB Jonathan Jones originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots will not use the franchise tag to retain cornerback Jonathan Jones, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The team does have interest in bringing back the 29-year-old defensive back, though.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

This development is not a surprise. Applying the franchise tag to Jones would have paid him around $18 million in 2023. He made a little over $7 million in 2022, per Spotrac.

Jones will become an unrestricted free agent when the market opens on March 15 if he's unable to reach an extension with the Patriots. He is expected to have "a number of suitors", per NFL Network's Mike Giardi.

U.S. & World

airlines 54 mins ago

US Sues to Block JetBlue From Buying Spirit Airlines

U.S. Capitol Riots 1 hour ago

‘Outrageous': Capitol Police Chief Condemns Tucker Carlson's Claims Jan. 6 Was ‘Mostly Peaceful'

Jones tallied 56 solo tackles with 11 passes defensed and  four interceptions in 16 games during the 2022 season. Jones was the Patriots' best cornerback, primarily playing in the slot but also getting snaps on the outside. His reliability and availability were crucial as veteran cornerback Jalen Mills missed seven games due to injury.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

New England Patriots
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us