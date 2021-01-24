NFL Rumors: Tom Brady Collects on Huge Incentive in Buccaneers Contract With NFC Title Win

Report: Tom Brady collects on huge incentive in Bucs contract with NFC title win originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Tom Brady earned himself a nice chunk of change with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' win over the Green Bay Packers in Sunday's NFC Championship Game at Lambeau Field.

When the 43-year-old quarterback chose to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in NFL free agency last March, he signed a two-year contract that included $50 million guaranteed.

The deal also reportedly included another $9 million in incentives.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Brady has earned $1.75 million in incentives through three playoff games, including $500,000 for helping the Buccaneers win the NFC title on Sunday.

Schefter wrote in a story published Sunday that Brady already earned "$1.25 million in incentives during Tampa Bay's postseason run -- $500,000 for making it to the playoffs, $250,000 for the Bucs' wild-card win at Washington, and another $500,000 for last Sunday's divisional playoff win against the New Orleans Saints, according to the source."

Brady will get another $500,000 if the Buccaneers win Super Bowl LV, per Schefter. The big game will be played Sunday, Feb. 7 in the Bucs' home venue of Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay.

The Buccaneers' opponent in Super Bowl LV is not yet known. They will play the winner of Sunday night's AFC Championship Game between the Buffalo Bills and defending champion Kansas City Chiefs.

Tampa Bay lost 27-24 to the Chiefs at home in Week 12. The Bucs did not play against the Bills this season, but Brady has a 32-3 career record versus Buffalo.