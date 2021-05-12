NFL schedule 2021: Here's when Patriots will host Tom Brady, Bucs originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

New England Patriots fans can mark their calendars for the most important date of the fall.

The Patriots will host Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 4 -- Sunday, Oct. 3 -- on NBC's "Sunday Night Football," Bleacher Report's Master Tesfatsion reported Wednesday.

The game will mark Brady's first trip to Gillette Stadium since leaving the Patriots in March 2020 to sign with the Bucs in free agency. Brady's history in New England -- six Super Bowl championships over 20 seasons -- and tenuous relationship with Bill Belichick should make this one of the most fascinating games of the season.

Brady also just won his seventh Super Bowl title, so the Patriots will have their hands full with the defending champion Bucs after going 7-9 last season.

CBS also confirmed Wednesday morning that the Patriots' Week 1 game will be against the Miami Dolphins on Sept. 12 at Gillette Stadium.

The full NFL schedule for the 2021 season is set to be officially released at 8 p.m. Wednesday.