NFL star Terrell Davis got ‘No Fly' letter after plane incident, United Airlines apologized for error

Super Bowl champ Terrell Davis says he was sent a letter by United Airlines placing him on a "No Fly List," adding what he calls "insult to injury" after he was handcuffed and taken off a plane earlier this month in an incident United has since apologized for.

The Hall of Fame running back and former Denver Broncos star took to social media on Tuesday and posted the letter, again blasting United for an incident he has previously said was racially motivated.

United said in a statement to NBC News on Tuesday that the letter was automatically generated, was quickly rescinded, and a flight attendant involved in the incident no longer works for the airline.

Davis posted on Instagram: “Adding insult to injury, @united not only had me removed from their flight in handcuffs, but placed me on their No Fly List after it was determined I did nothing wrong and was released,” he said. “While my family and I continue to have difficult conversations with our children, I will continue to fight for what is right for all passengers of @united.”

United said in a statement: “Mr. Davis received this letter the day after the incident. It was generated due to the report of the flight attendant — who is no longer employed by United. The day after the letter was sent, we discussed with Mr. Davis’ team that it had been rescinded,” the statement said. “We have apologized to Mr. Davis for his experience and continue to review our handling of incidents like this to protect our highest priority — the safety of our customers and crew.”

On July 13, Davis was met by FBI agents and deputies after the flight from Denver he was on with his three children landed at the John Wayne Airport in Orange County, California.

Davis told NBC News this month race played a role in the incident.

“I believe if I were not a Black man, I wouldn’t have been in handcuffs until they found out exactly what happened.”

Davis was on the United flight when his son asked for a cup of ice and a passing flight attendant didn’t respond, he said.

Davis said that he then “lightly tapped” on the flight attendant’s arm to get his attention and that the flight attendant shouted, “Don’t hit me.”

The flight went on — but once it landed, a half-dozen FBI agents and sheriff’s deputies boarded and took Davis away in handcuffs, he said.

United Airlines acknowledged the incident earlier this month.

“This is clearly not the kind of travel experience we strive to provide, and we have reached out to Mr. Davis’s team to apologize,” the airline said.

The FBI has confirmed that agents responded to “an allegation of a violent assault aboard” the United flight.

“One individual was detained for questioning, was cooperative with law enforcement and was released to continue his travels,” the FBI said in a statement.

Davis played seven seasons in the NFL, all for the Broncos.

He led the league in rushing touchdowns in 1997 and 1998, and was the MVP of the 1998 Super Bowl.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com. More from NBC News: