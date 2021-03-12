Patriots

NFL Twitter Explodes With Passionate Reaction to Cam Newton Returning to Patriots

By Nick Goss

NFL Twitter explodes with passionate reaction to Newton returning to Patriots originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots have finally made a move at quarterback.

U.S. & World

2 hours ago

Black, Hispanic Americans Bearing Brunt of Coronavirus Economic Toll, Poll Finds

coronavirus relief 3 hours ago

Biden's $1.9T Rescue Signed, and Now Things Get Tougher

The team reportedly is re-signing veteran QB Cam Newton to a one-year contract worth "close to $14 million."

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Newton was the starter for the Patriots during the 2020 NFL season. He struggled to rediscover his elite form and threw just eight touchdown passes with 10 interceptions in 15 games. In fairness, the Patriots failed to surround him with enough talent at the wide receiver and tight end positions.

With a full offseason and hopefully close-to-normal offseason, it's possible that Newton enters the 2021 season in a better position to succeed.

As you might expect, this news fired off some passionate takes in the Twitter world.

Here's some of the notable Twitter reaction to Newton's reported return to the Patriots.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

PatriotsNFLquarterbackCam NewtonNFL draft
Meet the Team Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us