NFL Twitter Explodes With Passionate Reaction to Cam Newton Returning to Patriots

NFL Twitter explodes with passionate reaction to Newton returning to Patriots originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots have finally made a move at quarterback.

The team reportedly is re-signing veteran QB Cam Newton to a one-year contract worth "close to $14 million."

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Newton was the starter for the Patriots during the 2020 NFL season. He struggled to rediscover his elite form and threw just eight touchdown passes with 10 interceptions in 15 games. In fairness, the Patriots failed to surround him with enough talent at the wide receiver and tight end positions.

With a full offseason and hopefully close-to-normal offseason, it's possible that Newton enters the 2021 season in a better position to succeed.

As you might expect, this news fired off some passionate takes in the Twitter world.

Here's some of the notable Twitter reaction to Newton's reported return to the Patriots.

Thought it might be the reclamation-project deal we’ve seen other quarterbacks get. That’s been about $7 million. Patriots doubling that. Making good for what they admitted was a low-ball deal last year? https://t.co/CvGos1w6bC — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) March 12, 2021

So Happy to See this! @CameronNewton

is a special person and a great player. Can't wait to watch him excel this season! pic.twitter.com/S2Pz7Yj47D — Jedd Fisch (@CoachJeddFisch) March 12, 2021

Way to ruin a gorgeous Friday — Scott Zolak (@scottzolak) March 12, 2021

Looks like I’m going to get what I want. They have to draft a QB now. Right? Cam and.....Jimmy G or Winston or Mariota doesn’t make any sense. — Lou Merloni (@LouMerloni) March 12, 2021

*whispers* carson wentz was as bad, if not worse, than cam newton last year and a team that’s a quarterback away from real contention gave up assets for him.



also, i’m sure this deal will let the pats drop cam if they don’t like what they see in camp. — bomani (@bomani_jones) March 12, 2021

One thing to consider about today’s news is that *if* the Patriots are to bring back the red jerseys and Pat Patriot helmets this season, then Cam Newton is going to look ASTOUNDINGLY cool. Just something to weigh here. pic.twitter.com/DNSPQuDlSg — Michael Hurley (@michaelFhurley) March 12, 2021

A winless season is now in play for the Patriots — James Stewart (@IAmJamesStewart) March 12, 2021

Cam back with the Patriots, familiarity with the playbook, full off-season program + my 6 month meal prep regimen = SUCCESS — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) March 12, 2021

Another year of Cam Newton Game Day Fits™️ in NE. Can’t wait. — lindsey ok (@lindseyyok) March 12, 2021

The 2021 season is going to be awesome. Tom Brady plays the Patriots in Foxborough, and Cam Newton plays the Panthers in Charlotte — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) March 12, 2021

Let’s get reaction from the little kid who talked trash to Cam Newton about his re-signing. — Charly Arnolt (@CharlyOnTV) March 12, 2021

Cam Newton back for another year? pic.twitter.com/SDhAVoMzFo — Aidan 😷 (@AidanCurran_) March 12, 2021

Newton news is shocking, to say the least. Was excellent early, had COVID pause which wasn’t his fault. But regressed from there, causing the O to struggle mightily. Best guess, NE believes internally they can fix (what was inarguably subpar) w/ the offseason he didn’t get in ‘20 — Matt Chatham (@chatham58) March 12, 2021

I still believe the Patriots draft a QB. The question is how early? I doubt Cam Newton is the only move at QB for the Patriots this off-season. In my eyes, the team believes he was the best choice of the players available. They don’t want to go to free agency w/o a “name” at QB — Derek Havens (@PatriotsHaven) March 12, 2021

Either way the @Patriots are going to go back to playing football from 25 years ago. Their OL is going to be massive. They aren’t going to play spread out football but condensed/shrunk down football and POUND THE ROCK—play great ST and awesome defense. https://t.co/YsHui7SOP7 — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) March 12, 2021

Patriots will be adding a slew of youngish vets on short term contracts in free agency. The coaches loved working with Newton. They will explore other options at QB as well. https://t.co/QV63MDbiU5 — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) March 12, 2021