NFL Twitter Goes Bonkers After Tom Brady's Touchdown Throw to End First Half

NFL Twitter goes bonkers after Tom Brady's touchdown pass to end first half
That Tom Brady guy is still pretty damn good, right?
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback put on a clinic during the first half of Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.
Brady finished the first half with 202 passing yards and two touchdowns. His second touchdown pass, which came in the final seconds of the second quarter, was truly remarkable.
The Packers likely thought Brady would try to throw a quick pass to pick up some more yards before a field goal attempt. Instead, he exploited single coverage on the outside and connected with wide receiver Scotty Miller for a 39-yard score to give Tampa Bay a 21-10 halftime lead.
NFL Twitter went crazy after that touchdown. Here's a sample of the best reaction: