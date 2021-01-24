NFL Twitter Goes Bonkers After Tom Brady's Touchdown Throw to End First Half

NFL Twitter goes bonkers after Tom Brady's touchdown pass to end first half originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

That Tom Brady guy is still pretty damn good, right?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback put on a clinic during the first half of Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.

Brady finished the first half with 202 passing yards and two touchdowns. His second touchdown pass, which came in the final seconds of the second quarter, was truly remarkable.

The Packers likely thought Brady would try to throw a quick pass to pick up some more yards before a field goal attempt. Instead, he exploited single coverage on the outside and connected with wide receiver Scotty Miller for a 39-yard score to give Tampa Bay a 21-10 halftime lead.

NFL Twitter went crazy after that touchdown. Here's a sample of the best reaction:

TOM BRADY.



SCOTTY MILLER.



WOW. — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) January 24, 2021

What a freaking assassin. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 24, 2021

I guess Brady didn’t need Belichick — Stefan Bondy (@SBondyNYDN) January 24, 2021

The most prolific deep ball passer in the NFL is 43 years old. — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) January 24, 2021

Tom MF Brady — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) January 24, 2021

Cold blooded. Redmond misses an easy pick. One on one. Brady to Miller. — Bob Socci (@BobSocci) January 24, 2021

Funny stat from the halftime show: Tom Brady is now the all-time leader in playoff touchdown passes for the Tampa Bay franchise. — Michael Hurley (@michaelFhurley) January 24, 2021

Tom Brady at age 43 is 30 minutes away from writing one of the most implausible stories in football history. #Bucs #NFCChampionship — Mike Greenberg (@Espngreeny) January 24, 2021

Tom Brady finds Scotty Miller deep for a 39-yard TD with one second left in the first half!



🔸 Air Distance: 54.1 yards

🔸 Completion Probability: 25.2%



*Scotty Miller has been targeted on Tom Brady's 4 of 6 deepest & 5 of 6 most difficult passes this season#TBvsGB | #GoBucs pic.twitter.com/xqwvWgIgg8 — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) January 24, 2021

This is classic Sun Tzu Brady right here. Just waiting gingerly for the defense to show him how to beat themselves and then BOOM here come the haymakers. — Brendan C. Hall (@BHallWrites) January 24, 2021

Live look at Brady in the first half: pic.twitter.com/LhAKNVx2Cg — ESPN (@espn) January 24, 2021

Brady be treating everyone like his little bro 😂😂 And I kind of love it — Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) January 24, 2021

Obviously indefensibly bad coverage by Green Bay there, but also credit where it’s due: Brady threw a perfect ball to the Bucs #4 receiver for a touchdown before the half of the NFCCG. Remarkable. — nick wright (@getnickwright) January 24, 2021