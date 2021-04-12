NFL Twitter Reacts After Patriots WR Julian Edelman Announces Retirement

NFL Twitter reacts to Edelman's retirement announcement originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
The news of Julian Edelman's retirement sent shock waves through the sports world on Monday.
U.S. & World
The longtime New England Patriots wide receiver officially announced he's calling it a career in an emotional video posted to social media. Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and owner Robert Kraft followed with heartfelt statements on what the three-time Super Bowl champion has meant to the team over the last 12 years.
Curran: Could patient Patriots wind up with Aaron Rodgers?
A number of prominent sports figures quickly took to Twitter to share their reactions to Edelman's retirement.
NFL cornerback Richard Sherman:
98.5 The Sports Hub's Scott Zolak:
ESPN's Field Yates:
Former Patriots WR Josh Gordon:
Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore:
Patriots cornerback Jason McCourty:
98.5 The Sports Hub's Marc Bertrand:
Pro Football Focus' George Chahrouri:
Boston Red Sox:
Boston Celtics:
NFL:
Former Colts punter Pat McAfee:
Former Patriots WR Chris Hogan:
Patriots LB Dont'a Hightower:
Former Patriots QB Tom Brady
In 11 seasons with New England, Edelman racked up 620 catches (second-most in Patriots history behind Wes Welker) for 6,822 yards and 36 touchdowns. He trails only Hall of Famer Jerry Rice in playoff receptions (118) and receiving yards (1,442).