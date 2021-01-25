NH Allowing Vaccines for Out-of-State Homeowners

Anyone who owns property in New Hampshire will be allowed to get the coronavirus vaccine in the state, regardless of where they actually live.

Property owners, including second homeowners or out-of-state landlords, need only provide proof of property ownership to get vaccinated in New Hampshire. That could include a property tax bill, mortgage statement, utility bill or other documentation.

“The intent of the vaccination plan is to make it as easily and efficiently as possible for people in NH to get vaccinated, not to throw up barriers,” Department of Health and Human Services spokesman Jake Leon told New Hampshire Public Radio.

In neighboring states, Maine is limiting vaccines to residents, while Vermont is administering vaccines to residents and those who work in the state.

Vaccinations began Saturday for the more than 300,000 people in Phase 1B, which includes those aged 65 and older, people with multiple qualifying medical conditions, corrections workers and those living and working in residential facilities for people with developmental disabilities. While the next phase is supposed to start in March, if the state doesn’t begin getting more doses, it would take well into May to finish the current phase.