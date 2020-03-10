Health officials in New Hampshire have announced a fifth presumptive positive case of coronavirus in the state.

The patient is an adult male from Rockingham County and is self-isolated at home. Any household contacts are also self-quarantining.

The person who tested positive has been identified as a contact to a COVID-19 case in neighboring Massachusetts. The Massachusetts Department of Public Health tested and notified New Hamphire health officials of the presumptive positive case.

Two more people have tested positive for the new coronavirus in New Hampshire, bringing the state's total to four patients. The Department of Health and Human Services says one of the patients is a Rockingham County man who recently traveled to Italy. The other is a Grafton County man who had contact with the second of two earlier patients at the Hope Bible Fellowship church in West Lebanon on March 1.

This is the second presumptive case in Rockingham County. The other three are in Grafton County.

New Hampshire health officials said they are investigating the new patient's activities and have determined that he remained at home while ill, except to seek healthcare.

About 225 people are currently being monitored amid growing concerns about the possible spread of coronavirus. Fifty-six people have been tested so far.

Some communities in Massachusetts and New Hampshire have decided to cancel school Monday amid coronavirus concerns, while others will be open Monday following deep cleaning.

The state announced its first coronavirus patient on March 3. The man had attended an event at the White River Junction's Engine Room tied to Dartmouth business school despite advice to remain isolated. The second positive patient had been in contact with the first patient at the event.

The state's third patient is an adult male from Grafton County who had contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19 at Hope Bible Fellowship in West Lebanon, New Hampshire, at the morning service on March 1.

The fourth is an adult male from Rockingham County who officials said traveled to Italy and then began exhibiting symptoms consistent with the virus.