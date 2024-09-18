New images show rescuers freeing boy trapped between boulders for 9 hours in NH

Firefighters released new images showing in closer detail how first responders ended a boy's nine-hour ordeal of being trapped between boulders in New Hampshire this weekend.

The images shared by the Concord, New Hampshire, Fire Department show the top of the 11-year-old's head through the 12-inch crack in the Windsor woods, as well as rescuers gathered atop the rocks, working to free the child.

Rescuers came to the aid of a child who became wedged between two boulders and was trapped for more than nine hours, New Hampshire fire officials said Monday.

That effort took all night — first responders from Hillsboro were first called to the scene at 5:50 p.m. on Sunday, according to Concord firefighters, who said they were called in about 8 p.m. The child wasn't pulled from between the boulders until 3:15 a.m.

The boy had minor injuries.

Windsor is about 30 miles west of Concord, the state capital, and the boulders are located near the Camp Wediko, a therapeutic and academic program for boys and girls ages 8-18 struggling with ADHD, anxiety, Asperger’s and mood disorders.

The fire departments haven't said what led to the child being stuck.