New Hampshire

New images show rescuers freeing boy trapped between boulders for 9 hours in NH

Concord firefighters shared images of the top of the 11-year-old's head through the 12-inch crack between the rocks, as well as rescuers gathered atop the rocks, working to free him

Three images depicting the nine-hour rescue of an 11-year-old child who was stuck between boulders in New Hampshire.
Concord, New Hampshire, Fire Department

Firefighters released new images showing in closer detail how first responders ended a boy's nine-hour ordeal of being trapped between boulders in New Hampshire this weekend.

The images shared by the Concord, New Hampshire, Fire Department show the top of the 11-year-old's head through the 12-inch crack in the Windsor woods, as well as rescuers gathered atop the rocks, working to free the child.

Rescuers came to the aid of a child who became wedged between two boulders and was trapped for more than nine hours, New Hampshire fire officials said Monday. Follow NBC10 Boston: https://instagram.com/nbc10boston https://tiktok.com/@nbc10boston https://facebook.com/NBC10Boston https://twitter.com/NBC10Boston

That effort took all night — first responders from Hillsboro were first called to the scene at 5:50 p.m. on Sunday, according to Concord firefighters, who said they were called in about 8 p.m. The child wasn't pulled from between the boulders until 3:15 a.m.

The boy had minor injuries.

Windsor is about 30 miles west of Concord, the state capital, and the boulders are located near the Camp Wediko, a therapeutic and academic program for boys and girls ages 8-18 struggling with ADHD, anxiety, Asperger’s and mood disorders.

The fire departments haven't said what led to the child being stuck.

More Concord news

New Hampshire Sep 16

Child rescued after being trapped between boulders for 9 hours in New Hampshire

New Hampshire Aug 22

‘I hate this place': Report details how deadly NH Hospital shooting unfolded

This article tagged under:

New Hampshire
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us