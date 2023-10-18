New Hampshire

NH driver arrested for passing vehicles in breakdown lane, nearly hitting 2 of them

Hannah S. Kimball, 21, of Wolfeboro, is facing a charge of reckless operation

By Marc Fortier

A New Hampshire woman was arrested after she allegedly passed three vehicles in the breakdown lane on Route 11 in Alton on Tuesday afternoon, forcing two of them to take evasive action to avoid a crash.

State police said a trooper on patrol on Route 11 in Alton around 2:50 p.m. Tuesday saw a green Subaru driving recklessly at a high rate of speed, passing three other vehicles in the breakdown lane traveling west.

The Subaru reportedly forced two vehicles to take evasive action in order to prevent a collision. State police said they also believe the Subaru might have contacted one of the vehicles that it was passing.

Police said the Subaru's initial speed was clocked at 70 mph in a posted 55 mph zone.

The trooper activated his emergency lights and stopped the Subaru. While the vehicle was stopped, a passing motorist informed the trooper that the Subaru had tried to run her off the road.

The driver of the Subaru, identified by state police as Hannah S. Kimball, 21, of Wolfeboro, was arrested on a charge of reckless operation and transported to the New Durham Police Department. She was processed and bailed and is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 14.

Anyone who might have witnessed the incident is asked to contact Trooper First Class Eric Call at Eric.J.Call@dos.nh.gov or 603-223-6191.

