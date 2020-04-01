New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu will provide an update Wednesday on the state's response to the coronavirus.

He and other state officials are scheduled to speak at 3 p.m. from the New Hampshire Fire Academy Administration Building in Concord.

On Tuesday, the state Department of Health and Human Services announced 53 new positive tests for COVID-19, bringing the total to 367. Most of the new cases were in Rockingham County.

A video by the New Hampshire Department of Education shows students in NH schools saying the pledge of allegiance during remote learning.

So far, 49 of the positive cases have required hospitalization and three deaths have been reported.

Community-based transmission continues to increase in the state and has been identified in all counties with cases, health officials said. Most of the remaining cases either traveled to domestic or international locations or had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis

Sununu announced a statewide stay-at-home order last week. The order, along with statewide school closures, runs through May 4.