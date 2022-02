New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu's annual State of the State address was cut short on Thursday after a state lawmaker suffered a medical emergency.

Gov. Sununu won't finish state-of-the-state speech after lawmaker suffers medical emergency, transcript to be released shortly. — Holly Ramer (@hramer) February 17, 2022

The lawmaker's name was not immediately released.

Sununu's office released a full transcript of his speech on Thursday morning. You can read the full document below: