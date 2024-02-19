NH high school student found bullet that prompted lockdown off school grounds, police say

Nashua North High School in New Hampshire was placed in lockdown on Monday morning after a bullet was found in a school bathroom, police said.

Nashua police announced the lockdown in a social media post around 9:30 a.m.

"This is an active investigation and Officers are on scene," the department said on X.

Nashua High School North is currently in lockdown. This is an active investigation and Officers are on scene. More information will be released as it becomes available. — Nashua Police (@NashuaPolice) February 19, 2024

In an updated posted to X at 10:17 a.m., Nashua police said there is "no known threat" at the school and "no injuries to report."

Shortly after 11 a.m., Nashua police said a single round of ammunition was found in a bathroom at the high school. They said no threats or messages were made in conjunction with the ammunition that was found.

Out of an abundance of caution, police said the school was placed in lockdown, and the school will be releasing students at 11:30 a.m.

There was a single round of ammunition located in a bathroom within Nashua High School North. There were no threats or messages made in conjunction with the found ammunition. Out of an abundance of caution and policy the School Department placed the school in lockdown.… — Nashua Police (@NashuaPolice) February 19, 2024

In a note sent to parents, Nashua School Superintendent Mario Andrade explained that the school went into lockdown around 8:45 a.m. as a precaution after a single bullet was found in a school bathroom.

"We understand and respect that events like this can cause concern and many questions. We want to assure you that our students remain safe and supported. We appreciate the level of trust that is required in sending your children into our care and we want you to know that as educators and parents ourselves, we take that responsibility very seriously," he said.

After completing their search, police said there were no firearms or additional ammunition found in the building and no threating notes, messages or social media posts were made in connection to the bullet.

Investigators were able to identify the student who brought the one round of live ammunition to school, police said in a release Tuesday.

The student admitted to finding a bullet on the ground off school property and bringing it to the building, according to police. That student, they said, showed the bullet to another student who tried to get rid it by flushing it down the toilet but was unsuccessful.

Neither of the students are being charged at this time and school officials will handle the matter, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident should call the crime line at 603-589-1665.