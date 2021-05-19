NH Replacing Feds' Unemployment Boost With ‘Summer Stipends.' What to Know

Gov. Chis Sununu's plan to boost New Hampshire's economy doesn't involve federal unemployment benefits.

Sununu said Tuesday the state will end its participation in all pandemic-related federal unemployment compensation programs next month but will offer “summer stipends” totaling $10 million to encourage people to find jobs.

About 35,000 people are currently collecting unemployment benefits, all of whom are getting $300 per week supplemental payments either from the state or a federal program created during the pandemic. Those extra payments will end June 19 now that the unemployment rate has dropped and given the abundance of available jobs, Sununu said.

The state was among the first to expand eligibility for unemployment benefits when the pandemic first struck. Between March and April 2020, its unemployment rate jumped from 2.7% to over 16% but as of this month, was back down to 2.8%.

“We’re very proud of that, we have a very robust economy and a lot of workforce opportunity, and wages are far and away higher than anything we’ve ever seen,” Sununu said. “There are tens of thousands of jobs — high paying jobs — and they’re available today.”

Starting Tuesday, unemployed workers who find full-time jobs will get $1,000 bonuses after completing eight weeks of work, and part-time workers will get $500 until the $10 million fund is depleted. The stipends will be available for those earning $25 or less per hour.

Governors in more than a dozen states, most of them Republicans like Sununu, have recently announced they will stop providing the $300 weekly benefit that’s been paid for the federal government. Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont, a Democrat, did not, but he did announce a similar back-to-work bonus on Monday.