NH Man Among Those Arrested During Capitol Riot

A New Hampshire man was among those arrested by U.S. Capitol police during Wednesday's riot in Washington, D.C.

Thomas Gallagher of Bridgewater, a town in central New Hampshire, was among 10 people charged with unlawful entry of the U.S. Capitol, according to police. Two others were arrested for assaulting a police officer, and two more on weapons related charges.

No further information about the arrests was released.

U.S. Capitol police officers were faced with thousands of individuals "involved in violent riotous actions as they stormed the U.S. Capitol Building on Wednesday," according to a statement from Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund.

He said the individuals "actively attacked" Capitol police officers and other uniformed law enforcement with metal pipes, discharged chemical irritants and other weapons.

The violent mob forced lawmakers into hiding in a stunning attempt to overturn America's presidential election, undercut the nation's democracy and keep Joe Biden from replacing Donald Trump in the White House.

The nation’s elected representatives scrambled to crouch under desks and don gas marks, while police futilely tried to barricade the building, one of the most jarring scenes ever to unfold in a seat of American political power. A woman was shot and killed inside the Capitol and three others died after suffering medical emergencies nearby. Washington’s mayor instituted an evening curfew in an attempt to contain the violence.

MIT history professor Chris Capozzola explains why he thinks removing President Trump by invoking the 25th Amendment would be "difficult."

Capitol police also responded to reports of pipe bombs on First and Canal streets at approximately the same time. Both devices were determined to be hazardous and were disabled and turned over to the FBI.

A suspicious vehicle was also identified on First Street, which was investigated and cleared of any hazards.

More than 50 police officers reportedly suffered injuries during the attack on the capitol.

The FBI is seeking to identify individuals involved in instigating violence in Washington, D.C. Anyone with tips or video evidence depicting rioting or violence in and around the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday is asked to visit fbi.gov/USCapitol.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.