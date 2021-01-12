NH Man Threatened to Kill Members of Congress If They Didn't ‘Get Behind' Trump: Feds

A New Hampshire man is facing federal charges for allegedly threatening to kill six members of Congress last month if they did not "get behind Donald Trump."

Ryder Winegar, 33, of Amherst, was arrested on Monday, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of New Hampshire. He was scheduled to appear before a federal magistrate judge on Tuesday.

The federal complaint alleges that on Dec. 16 and 17, Winegar left voicemail messages at the offices of six members of Congress in Washington, D.C. In some of the messages, he identified himself by name or left his phone number.

The voicemails threatened to hang the members of Congress if they did not "get behind Donald Trump," federal prosecutors said. In one message, he allegedly said, "I got some advice for you. Here's the advice -- Donald Trump is your president. If you don't get behind him, we're going to hang you until you die."

The case was investigated by U.S. Capitol police with assistance from the U.S. Marshals Service, U.S. Customs and Border Protection and Amherst police.