Nashua

NH Man Arrested for Threats After Armed Standoff

Aaron Rushton, 19, of Nashua, was arrested and charged with four counts of criminal threatening with a firearm and one count of felonious use of firearms

By Marc Fortier

A New Hampshire man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly threatened several people with a gun and then was involved in a short standoff with responding police officers.

Nashua police said they received a call around 4:30 p.m. Sunday reporting a disturbance in the area of Pine Street. When they arrived, officers learned that a man had threatened several people with a gun and then fled into a nearby residence.

A short standoff ensued before officers were able to convince the man to surrender peacefully.

The man, identified by police as Aaron Rushton, 19, of 116 Vine St., Apt. #1, Nashua, was arrested and charged with four counts of criminal threatening with a firearm and one count of felonious use of firearms. He is being held pending arraignment Monday in Hillsborough County Superior Court.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

No further information about the incident was released.

More New Hampshire stories

Goffstown Oct 14

Person Shot in Goffstown, NH; Police Seek Info

Concord Oct 13

Person of Interest in NH Couple's Unsolved Killings Arrested in Vermont

This article tagged under:

Nashua
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us