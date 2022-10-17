NH Man Arrested for Threats After Armed Standoff

A New Hampshire man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly threatened several people with a gun and then was involved in a short standoff with responding police officers.

Nashua police said they received a call around 4:30 p.m. Sunday reporting a disturbance in the area of Pine Street. When they arrived, officers learned that a man had threatened several people with a gun and then fled into a nearby residence.

A short standoff ensued before officers were able to convince the man to surrender peacefully.

The man, identified by police as Aaron Rushton, 19, of 116 Vine St., Apt. #1, Nashua, was arrested and charged with four counts of criminal threatening with a firearm and one count of felonious use of firearms. He is being held pending arraignment Monday in Hillsborough County Superior Court.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

No further information about the incident was released.