New Hampshire

NH Man Charged With Animal Cruelty for Hitting, Shaking Puppy That Later Died

Jose DeJesus Claudio, 49, of Manchester, was arrested Wednesday night and is scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday

By Marc Fortier

A police cruiser in Manchester, New Hampshire.
Manchester Police

A New Hampshire man has been charged with cruelty to animals for allegedly hitting and shaking a 10-week-old puppy that later died.

Jose DeJesus Claudio, 49, of Manchester, was arrested Wednesday night on a warrant charging him with cruelty to animals. He is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Hillsborough Superior Court North.

Manchester police said they were called to the Veterinary Emergency Center on Brown Avenue on Wednesday for a report of an abused dog. Arriving officers learned that a woman had brought in a 10-week-old puppy who was whining and yelping loudly and appeared to be having seizures.

The investigation determined the animal had been hit and shaken.

The puppy later died from its injuries.

More New Hampshire stories

New Hampshire Nov 7

Wrong-Way Driver Charged With DWI After Causing 4-Vehicle Crash in NH

New Hampshire Nov 4

3-Week Boil Water Order Ends in Rye, NH

This article tagged under:

New HampshireMANCHESTER
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us