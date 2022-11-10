NH Man Charged With Animal Cruelty for Hitting, Shaking Puppy That Later Died

A New Hampshire man has been charged with cruelty to animals for allegedly hitting and shaking a 10-week-old puppy that later died.

Jose DeJesus Claudio, 49, of Manchester, was arrested Wednesday night on a warrant charging him with cruelty to animals. He is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Hillsborough Superior Court North.

Manchester police said they were called to the Veterinary Emergency Center on Brown Avenue on Wednesday for a report of an abused dog. Arriving officers learned that a woman had brought in a 10-week-old puppy who was whining and yelping loudly and appeared to be having seizures.

The investigation determined the animal had been hit and shaken.

The puppy later died from its injuries.