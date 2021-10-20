NH Man Who Admitted to Killing Wife in Vermont to Appear in Court Tuesday

The husband of a 22-year-old New Hampshire woman who was reported missing earlier this week admitted to police Tuesday that he killed his wife in a camper van they had converted into a living and traveling space.

Joseph Ferlazzo, 41, told detectives he had killed Emily Ferlazzo on Saturday inside their vehicle in Bolton, Vermont, state police said. He was scheduled to be arraigned on a first-degree murder charge Wednesday morning in Vermont Superior Court in Burlington.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

It is unclear whether he has hired an attorney.

Police recovered a body that’s believed to be Emily Ferlazzo, they announced late Tuesday. An autopsy will be performed to confirm her identity and determine how she died.

Emily Ferlazzo of Northfield, New Hampshire, was first reported missing by her family on Monday night. She had been traveling from New Hampshire to Vermont with her husband and was last seen Saturday afternoon at an Airbnb in Bolton, state police said.

Joseph Ferlazzo had initially told the family that his wife had disappeared after the couple had an argument in their camper Saturday afternoon. He later confessed to killing her in the early hours of Saturday morning in that same camper.

Police found the camper in St. Albans at a friend’s house. Upon obtaining a search warrant, police were able to inspect the camper Tuesday and found what they believe to be Emily Ferlazzo's remains.