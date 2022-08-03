NH Sex Offender Arrested for Trying to Take Pictures of Woman in Bathroom Stall

A registered sex offender is facing charges that he attempted to take photos or video of a woman in a bathroom stall at a New Hampshire business earlier this year.

Travis Demers, 24, of Manchester, is charged with one count of violation of privacy in connection with an incident that occurred earlier this year at a business on Mall Road in Salem.

Salem police said they received a report on May 30 from a woman who told them that while she was using a bathroom stall in the women's bathroom of the business, she saw someone holding a cell phone under the stall divider, either recording video or taking pictures of her. She confronted the man outside the bathroom and was able to provide police with a description of him.

Investigators said they were able to obtain video surveillance footage of the man in the vicinity of the women's bathroom as well as a partial plate and the estimated year, make and model of the car he was driving. This helped them identify the man as Demers, a registered sex offender.

A warrant was issued for his arrest, but he was not charged until Saturday, when Candia police arrested him on unrelated charges out of their town.

Demers was held without bail and was scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Salem District Court. Details on the arraignment were not immediately available.