NH State Police Trooper Involved in Crash on I-95

The accident occurred early Thursday morning near Exit 3 in Portsmouth

By Marc Fortier

A New Hampshire State Police trooper was involved in a crash with a tractor-trailer on Interstate 95 in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, on Thursday morning.

The crash was reported early Thursday morning by the New Hampshire Department of Safety on Twitter. They said the crash involved a trooper and a tractor-trailer near Exit 3 on I-93 north.

Lanes on I-95 were expected to remain closed Thursday morning as part of the investigation.

Department of Safety Commissioner Robert Quinn and New Hampshire State Police Col. Nathan Noyes are expected to provide an update on the crash at 11 a.m. at the Incident Planning and Operations Center in Concord.

No further details were immediately available.

