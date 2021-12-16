New Hampshire

NH Teacher Charged With Sexually Assaulting Student

David Russell, a math teacher at Timberlane Regional High School in Plaistow, is on administrative leave pending the results of an investigation

By Marc Fortier

NBC Universal, Inc.

A New Hampshire teacher has been charged with sexually assaulting a high school student.

David Russell, 63, a math teacher at Timberlane Regional High School in Plaistow, has been charged by Plaistow police with one count of sexual assault and two counts of misdemeanor simple assault in relation to an incident where he had "unprivileged contact with a student," School Superintendent Brian Cochrane said in a statement.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and the choose the alerts you want.

Plaistow police said Russell turned himself in on Wednesday after warrants were issued for his arrest. He was released on personal recognizance bail and is scheduled to be arraigned on Jan. 31.

School officials said they received a complaint about Russell on Nov. 18 and immediately communicated that complaint to the state Department of Education. They also informed the student's parents and asked them to contact police about the allegation.

Russell was placed on administrative leave the next day and will remain on leave pending the district's ongoing investigation.

The school district said it has been cooperating with the state Department of Education and police during the investigation.

More New Hampshire stories

critical race theory Dec 14

Lawsuit Challenges NH Law That Limits School Lessons on Race

New Hampshire Dec 13

NH Identifies First Case of Omicron COVID-19 Variant

This article tagged under:

New HampshirePlaistowDavid RussellTimberlane Regional High School
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us