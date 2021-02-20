NHL Moves Bruins Vs. Flyers Lake Tahoe Outdoor Game Start Time to Sunday Night

NHL moves Bruins-Flyers Lake Tahoe outdoor game start time to Sunday night originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The start time for Sunday's outdoor game between the Boston Bruins and Philadelphia Flyers at Lake Tahoe has been changed again.

The NHL announced Saturday it is moving puck drop from 2 p.m. ET to 7:30 p.m. ET.

Start time to Honda #NHLOutdoors Sunday changed to 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT. In addition, start time to the @NJDevils at @Capitals game changed to 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT. pic.twitter.com/8IHFTTjLMx — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) February 20, 2021

The league said the start time had been moved in the interest of player safety due to Sunday's forecast of sunlight with no cloud cover and unseasonably warm temperatures.

The game also will be broadcast on NBC Sports Network instead of NBC in the United States.

Lake Tahoe played host to the Colorado Avalanche and Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday afternoon.

It was the first outdoor matchup of the 2020-21 season, and the setting was fantastic.

Sunday's matchup will be the fifth time the Bruins and Flyers have played this season. Boston won all four of the previous games.

This game also will be the second time these rivals have played outdoors. The Bruins defeated the Flyers 2-1 in overtime of the 2010 Winter Classic at Fenway Park in Boston.