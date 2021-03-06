NHL Offers Tom Wilson In-Person Hearing for Brandon Carlo Hit; Long Suspension Coming?

NHL offers Wilson in-person hearing for Carlo hit; long suspension coming? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Tom Wilson is going to face the consequences of his actions in Friday night's game against the Boston Bruins at TD Garden.

Now it's up to the NHL to make the consequences severe enough that the Washington Capitals forward finally changes the dangerous way he plays the game.

Wilson has been offered an in-person hearing for his dirty hit along the boards against Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo. Carlo left the game and didn't return. He was taken to a local Boston hospital.

Washington’s Tom Wilson has been offered an in-person hearing via Zoom for Boarding Boston’s Brandon Carlo. Date and time TBD. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) March 6, 2021

The fact that an in-person hearing has been offered means a suspension could be five-plus games in length.

Wilson has been suspended four times in his career, including a 20-game suspension from a bad hit in the 2018-19 preseason. That ban originally was for 14 games but got reduced after an appeal.

The Bruins and Capitals aren't scheduled to play again until April 8 in Washington.