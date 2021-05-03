NHL Playoffs 2021: Bruins Clinch East Division Berth in Win Vs. Devils

Bruins clinch 2021 Stanley Cup Playoff berth in win vs. Devils originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Bruins are going to the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the fifth consecutive season.

The B's clinched a postseason berth Monday night in a 3-0 win over the New Jersey Devils at the Prudential Center. Boston's magic number to eliminate the New York Rangers from playoff contention was one point entering Monday.

The four playoff teams from the East Division are now set. All that's left to determine between now and the conclusion of the regular season is seeding between the Bruins, Pittsburgh Penguins, Washington Capitals and New York Islanders.

The #NHLBruins are heading to the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs!!! pic.twitter.com/N7DyCZl1zV — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) May 4, 2021

The gap between first place and fourth place is just four points. Therefore, all of these four teams could finish with any of the four seeds. This should create some exciting action over the next week or so.

Dom Luszczyszyn of The Athletic's division probabilities have the Bruins finishing second and playing the New York Islanders in the first round.

The Bruins are nearing the playoffs playing their best hockey of the season. The trade deadline additions of forwards Taylor Hall and Curtis Lazar, as well as defenseman Mike Reilly have given the Bruins much-needed depth and scoring production at 5-on-5.

Boston has posted a 10-2-0 record since the April 12 trade deadline as a result.