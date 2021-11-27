NHL Punishes Rangers' Panarin for Throwing Glove at Brad Marchand

NHL punishes Rangers' Panarin for throwing glove at Marchand originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

New York Rangers winger Artemi Panarin will pay a price for letting Brad Marchand get under his skin Friday.

The NHL Department of Player Safety has fined Panarin $5,000 -- the maximum allowable under the league's collective bargaining agreement -- for unsportsmanlike conduct.

The incident happened late in the Rangers' game against the Boston Bruins at TD Garden.

Panarin also had a weird exchange with Bruins forward Brad Marchand in the final minutes of the game. The two veteran wingers were exchanging words from their benches when all of a sudden Panarin took off his left glove and threw it at Marchand.

Check out the scene in the video below:

Panarin just threw his glove at Brad Marchand 😂 pic.twitter.com/IcCWBiaiIU — Rob Taub (@RTaub_) November 26, 2021

Marchand brushed off the bizarre moment after the game with a wry answer.

"We were just asking each other how Thanksgiving dinner was and he didn't like what I ate," Marchand said.

Marchand is almost certainly being facetious with this response, and we'll probably never know the true reason behind Panarin's decision to toss his glove at the Bruins bench.

While it's unclear what Marchand actually said, Panarin's teammate, Ryan Strome, seemed to understand why the Rangers forward lashed out.

"No comment," Strome said, via ESPN.com. "It will all come out one day."

Panarin's Rangers got the last laugh Friday, beating the Bruins 5-2 to improve to 13-4-3 on the season.