NHL Rumors: Bruins to Play Flyers in Outdoor Game at Lake Tahoe in 2021

Report: Bruins to play Flyers in outdoor game at Lake Tahoe

The Bruins won't stray far from Boston in 2021 -- with one glorious exception.

The Bruins' Feb. 21 matchup with the Philadelphia Flyers will be played outdoors at the Edgewood Tahoe Resort on the shores of Lake Tahoe in Nevada, Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reported Friday.

The Colorado Avalanche and Vegas Golden Knights will play at the same location on Feb. 20, per Friedman. The rink will be constructed around the 16th, 17th and 18th holes of the resort's golf course.

Lake Tahoe should make for a tremendous backdrop for the Bruins and Flyers, who met in the 2010 Winter Classic at Fenway Park on New Year's Day. The B's have played in two outdoor contests since then: versus the Montreal Canadiens at Gillette Stadium in 2016 and against the Chicago Blackhawks at Notre Dame Stadium in 2019.

Boston and Philadelphia's 2021 matchup will be unique in that no fans will be in attendance. Per Friedman, a total of 400 people will be allowed at the resort for the two-day event, with both games being broadcast on NBC.

The Bruins will get some buffer time with their Lake Tahoe trip, as they get two days off before the Feb. 21 game and three days off after the contest.