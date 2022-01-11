NHL Rumors: Bruins to Sign Goaltender Tuukka Rask to One-Year Contract

Report: Bruins to sign goaltender Tuukka Rask to one-year contract originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
Tuukka Rask's return to the Boston Bruins is complete.
The veteran goaltender has signed a one-year free agent contract with the B's, per PuckPedia. It's a team-friendly deal worth less than $1 million for the rest of the 2021-22 NHL season.
Rask has been practicing with the Bruins for several weeks and signed a PTO deal with the AHL's Providence Bruins last week. He never appeared in a game for Providence because it's two games last weekend were postponed due to COVID-19.
The Finnish goalie had offseason surgery to repair a torn hip labrum and has undergone a successful rehab.
Rask has spent the last 16 years in the Bruins organization, including the previous nine as the team's starting netminder. He's the Bruins' all-time leader in wins and save percentage.
The 34-year-old Rask (he'll turn 35 in March) joins Linus Ullmark and rookie Jeremy Swayman on Boston's goalie depth chart.
The B's could carry three goalies, but the most likely scenario now that Rask is in the fold is Swayman being sent to Providence. Swayman doesn't need waivers to go down to the AHL. Even if Swayman goes to the P-Bruins, he could still make several spot starts for the NHL club throughout the rest of the season. Injuries and COVID-19 will continue to have an impact on each position group.
The only thing left for Rask to accomplish with the Bruins is winning the Stanley Cup as a starting goalie. He's come close a few times, and this season might be his last chance.