NHL Rumors: David Krejci ‘in Negotiations' With Bruins on Possible Return

Reports: David Krejci 'in negotiations' with Bruins on possible return

What are the chances David Krejci returns to the Boston Bruins for the 2022-23 NHL season?

According to multiple reports, including ESPN's Kevin Weekes and WEEI's Lou Merloni, Krejci is in negotiations with the Bruins about a possible return to the Original Six franchise.

Per source, David Krejci is currently in negotiations to return to the Boston Bruins. — Lou Merloni (@LouMerloni) July 11, 2022

Bruins general manager Don Sweeney confirmed at a press conference Monday that he's talked with Krejci, but he did not specify the nature of those talks.

Don Sweeney said that he’s had “numerous conversations with David Krejci.”



“His decision could be forthcoming. We’re hopeful it’s with us.” — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) July 11, 2022

Krejci, who was drafted by Boston in 2004 and has played 15 years with the team, left the Bruins after the 2020-21 season to return home to the Czech Republic and continue his hockey career in front of family and friends.

However, his departure did very little to tone down speculation and rumors over a potential return to Boston some time down the road.

It's no secret the Bruins lack the necessary depth and talent at center to be a true contender in a loaded Eastern Conference. Even if reports about captain Patrice Bergeron coming back are true, the Bruins still would need another legit top-six center. Krejci, despite being 36 years old, is still capable of filling that role.