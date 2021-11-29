NHL Suspends Bruins' Brad Marchand 3 Games for Slew-Foot

NHL suspends Brad Marchand three games for slew-footing Oliver Ekman-Larsson originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Bruins will be without arguably their best player for the next three games.

The NHL announced Monday night that Bruins left winger Brad Marchand has been suspended three games for slew-footing Vancouver Canucks defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson during Sunday night's 3-2 B's win at TD Garden.

It's the seventh suspension of Marchand's career and the second time he's received one for slew-footing.

Here's the Department of Player Safety's explanation video for the suspension:

Marchand will miss the Bruins' games this week versus the Detroit Red Wings, Nashville Predators and Tampa Bay Lightning. He's eligible to return next Wednesday, Dec. 8 when the B's begin a three-game Western Canada road trip against the Canucks.

Losing Marchand is a tough setback for a Bruins team that's lacked scoring depth this season. He leads the team in goals (nine), assists (15) and points (24) through 18 games.