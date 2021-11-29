Suspension

NHL Suspends Bruins' Brad Marchand 3 Games for Slew-Foot

Marchand will miss the Bruins' games this week versus the Detroit Red Wings, Nashville Predators and Tampa Bay Lightning

By Nick Goss

NHL suspends Brad Marchand three games for slew-footing Oliver Ekman-Larsson originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The Boston Bruins will be without arguably their best player for the next three games.

The NHL announced Monday night that Bruins left winger Brad Marchand has been suspended three games for slew-footing Vancouver Canucks defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson during Sunday night's 3-2 B's win at TD Garden.

U.S. & World

Omicron Variant 10 hours ago

Biden: Omicron Variant Is Cause for Concern, Not Panic

Omicron Variant 6 hours ago

South African Doctors Say Patients With Omicron Variant Have ‘Very Mild' Symptoms

Marchand saves Bruins again amid stellar MVP-caliber season

It's the seventh suspension of Marchand's career and the second time he's received one for slew-footing.

Here's the Department of Player Safety's explanation video for the suspension:

Marchand will miss the Bruins' games this week versus the Detroit Red Wings, Nashville Predators and Tampa Bay Lightning. He's eligible to return next Wednesday, Dec. 8 when the B's begin a three-game Western Canada road trip against the Canucks.

Losing Marchand is a tough setback for a Bruins team that's lacked scoring depth this season. He leads the team in goals (nine), assists (15) and points (24) through 18 games.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

SuspensionBoston BruinsBrad MarOliver Ekman-Larsson
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us